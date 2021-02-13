Comerica Bank Sells 1,371 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $177.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.