Comerica Bank Sells 21,941 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

