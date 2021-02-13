Comerica Bank Sells 9,249 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.38 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

