Comerica Bank Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primerica by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

