Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

