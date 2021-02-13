Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.98. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

CMLEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

