Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

