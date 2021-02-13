Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CEFC remained flat at $$9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.