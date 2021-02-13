Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CEFC remained flat at $$9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
See Also: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.