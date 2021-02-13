Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the January 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CMWAY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.32.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.
