Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the January 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CMWAY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

