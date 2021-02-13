Community Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 606,856 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

