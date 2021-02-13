Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.5% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Anthem by 469.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

