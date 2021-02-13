Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up 4.4% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 226,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

