Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

