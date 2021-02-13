Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $20.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.18 million and the lowest is $19.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $16.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $75.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

