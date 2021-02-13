Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 98.8% in January

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the January 14th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 81,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,599. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

