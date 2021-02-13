Comparing Avient (NYSE:AVNT) & Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38%

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Avient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avient $2.86 billion 1.41 $588.60 million $1.69 26.14

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Danimer Scientific and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avient 0 2 8 0 2.80

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Avient has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Avient.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avient beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins. The company also offers biopolymer research and development, toll manufacturing, and thermoforming services to business partners. Its products are used for disposable flatware, coffee cup waxes, bottle seals, packaging and label glue, and various other products for consumers and businesses use worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bainbridge, Georgia with a production facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

