Comparing Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium and Global Eagle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.01

Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -199.29% -190.35% Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93%

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment beats Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also hold interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

