Comparing Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 12 0 2.53

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 6.00 $266.95 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 12.56 $1.05 billion $1.86 47.12

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 18.18% 29.00% 18.10%

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

