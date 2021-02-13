Comparing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.17 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.52 billion 0.11 $251.18 million $4.67 0.80

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.62% 5.20% 1.67% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -2.20% -2.95% -1.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a subsidiary of Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A.

