Compound (COMP) Price Tops $522.87

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $522.87 or 0.01110030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $651.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,610,448 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

