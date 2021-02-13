Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $556.63 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $505.71 or 0.01064264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $556.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,610,893 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

