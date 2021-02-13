Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.55 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

