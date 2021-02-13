Conceal Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Conceal has a market cap of $716,945.92 and $37,353.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.93 or 0.99853193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00042648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00537865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.94 or 0.01084693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00243599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00080093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,502,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,962 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

