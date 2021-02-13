Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $515.00. Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) shares last traded at $513.00, with a volume of 45,464 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.76.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 80,000 shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

