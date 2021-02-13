Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $24.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.79 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $96.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $97.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $100.96 million, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $102.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

CNFR stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

