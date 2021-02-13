Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFXTF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

