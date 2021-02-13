Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

