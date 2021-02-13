Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,561.43

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,561.43 and traded as high as $1,624.99. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,613.99, with a volume of 19,133 shares.

CSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,550.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$34.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,624.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,561.43.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

