Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 282.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Construction Partners worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.74 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

