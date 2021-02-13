Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.56

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.56 and traded as high as $170.40. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $170.32, with a volume of 1,989,273 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 183.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

