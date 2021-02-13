Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.53. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 10,597 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

