Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.40

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.40 and traded as low as $65.37. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 7,128,309 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

