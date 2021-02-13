Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Contango Ore stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

