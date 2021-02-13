Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

