ContentBox Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $4.35 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00791192 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

