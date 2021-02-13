Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 64.6% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “
Buying and Selling Contentos
Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.
