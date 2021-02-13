Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $49.52 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $49.52 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.01051617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00056830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.24 or 0.05457293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,131,843 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

