CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,875.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 339.4% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $68,875.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00089898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00290147 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018845 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006717 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,828,670 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

