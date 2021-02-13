Contrasting Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL)

General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

General Moly has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Moly and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% Amerigo Resources -1.40% -1.62% -0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Moly and Amerigo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.23 Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.98 -$9.41 million N/A N/A

General Moly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerigo Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for General Moly and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

General Moly beats Amerigo Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

