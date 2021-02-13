Contrasting Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eviation Aircraft and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $39.29, suggesting a potential downside of 17.98%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.34 -$130.00 million $0.23 208.26

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.