Contrasting Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN)

HF Enterprises (NASDAQ:HFEN) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HF Enterprises and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 6 4 0 2.40

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.78%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than HF Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Enterprises and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 4.53 $44.49 million $2.03 12.00

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HF Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HF Enterprises and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 2.76% 0.61% 0.29%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats HF Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Enterprises

HF Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. The company owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects, as well as lease units; and provides consulting, implementation, and development services related to digital transformation of enterprises. It also focuses on the research, development, and sale of Linebacker, a therapeutic drug platform; Laetose, a functional sugar substitute; and 3F, a multi-use fragrance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. HF Enterprises Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

