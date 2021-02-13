Contrasting Profire Energy (PFIE) & Its Rivals

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Profire Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Profire Energy alerts:

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profire Energy Competitors 212 1278 1271 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Profire Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 30.50 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 43.73

Profire Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Profire Energy peers beat Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.