Contrasting ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 286.48 -$16.04 million N/A N/A ReneSola $119.12 million 7.46 -$8.83 million $0.35 66.66

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.56%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85%

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReneSola beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

