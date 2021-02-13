Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Update

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WARM stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Cool Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

