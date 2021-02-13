Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 256.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $22,911,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.