Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $119.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.