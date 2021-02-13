Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cornerstone Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$20.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Cornerstone Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.96.
Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.