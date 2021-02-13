Cortex (CTXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.91 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $58.93 million and $14.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

