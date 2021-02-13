Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.91 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

