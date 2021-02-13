Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.06. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 7,277 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CJREF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $845.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

